Man killed in head-on collision in Dickson County

Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash in Dickson County on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened during heavy rain just after 6 p.m. on State Route 48 near Sylvis Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was driving in the northbound lanes and crossed over the center line, hitting a truck head-on in the southbound lanes.

The juvenile, who was not identified in the report, was injured.

The driver of the truck, Okie J. Curle, was killed in the crash. The THP report says he was hauling a trailer with fence material.

Curle, 56, is from Charlotte, TN. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

Criminal charges have not been filed in connection with the wreck.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.