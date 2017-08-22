At least 1 killed in Dickson Co. crash

At least one person was killed in a crash in Dickson County on Tuesday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 48 near Southerland Road.

The crash involved two vehicles. There is no word on any other injuries.

THP said this investigation is ongoing.

