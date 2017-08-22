At least 1 killed in Dickson Co. crash - WSMV Channel 4

At least 1 killed in Dickson Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

At least one person was killed in a crash in Dickson County on Tuesday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 48 near Southerland Road.

The crash involved two vehicles. There is no word on any other injuries.

THP said this investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.