More hotels being built to meet convention demands

Expensive hotel prices have forced some big conventions to look elsewhere for hotel space, causing a dip in the number of conventions in Nashville this year, according to industry leaders.

Dozens of hotels are in the works downtown, but what’s available now didn’t cut it for some conferences looking to book.

Convention and Visitor’s Corporation President and CEO Butch Spyridon said high prices were partly to blame.

“Rates, dates and room blocks were the three top reasons that our lost business has been as high as it is. We turn away probably a million, a million and a half room nights a year,” Spyridon said.

The number of city-wide conventions this year dropped to five from about eight. For some industry leaders, the slowdown shows a return to normal.

“When I see that the market has smoothed out some, I see that almost as a good thing because there's more predictability,” said Greg Adkins with the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association.

Conventions are the base of the hotel industry, and organizers plan years ahead. When it slows, that forces hotels to focus more on business travelers or people coming in for vacation.

“We had the good fortune of having a lot of things offset obstacles or dips that occur,” Spyridon said.

There’s also plenty of supply in the pipeline. More than 5,000 hotel rooms will open over the next year or so. And in 2018, the conventions will nearly triple to fill them.

“Without a doubt, you’re going to see prices come down. We’re going to be more competitive than we have been in the last few years in terms of pricing,” Spyridon said.

Hotel leaders say places are packed most nights, and they expect business to remain strong even after the demand calms down.

