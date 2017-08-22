Nourish Food Bank comes to rescue of failing Rutherford food bank

In Rutherford County, the emergency food bank had recently dismantled and left many unserved.

The food bank served the Murfreesboro area and surrounding communities. In recent years, it struggled to fully serve the clients that came in.

Ladawna Parham is the executive director of Nourish Food Bank in neighboring Smyrna.

“If Nourish had not agreed to take over this site, this site would have closed and there would not be the Rutherford County Emergency Food Bank,” she explained. “In Rutherford County, 14 percent of our kids are going to bed hungry every night.

“I think a lot of folks had stopped coming or limited how much they were coming even when they were struggling. Because they would come and not be able to get food," Parham added.

In La Vergne and Smyrna, the demand was already high -- serving 100,000 meals each year.

They will now have to add to that number in Rutherford County.

“We’re seeing that continued increase as more folks become aware that we are here,” Parham said. “So now we're just spreading that we're here, the doors are open, the food is there, so those folks are coming back."

Among the families Nourish has helped, Carmalita Wilkes and her husband Charles.

“Don’t feel like you're out of place or I'm scared to go in there, don't do that,” Wilkes said. “Your family is hurting. Go in there, these people will help you."

