Proposed soccer stadium could bring big changes to fairgrounds

Expensive hotel prices have forced some big conventions to look elsewhere for hotel space, causing a dip in the number of conventions in Nashville this year, according to industry leaders.
In Rutherford County, the emergency food bank had recently dismantled and left many unserved.
Last year, the city released plans for a 50-acre greenspace along the east side of the property. Now, the MLS2Nashville ownership group has proposed a 30,000-seat soccer stadium to be built on the hill next to the speedway.
You already know 100 people are moving to Nashville every day, but you might not know it's creating a child care crisis.
After the News 4 I-Team investigated accusations a Davidson County Election Commission administrator made inappropriate comments to employees, a Metro councilwoman's assessment states Jeff Roberts lacks appropriate judgment when it comes to communicating with staff.
State officials say tourists spent more than $19 billion in Tennessee in 2016, an increase of 5 percent compared with the previous year.
The TV host and health advocate said Nashville is the health care capitol of the country, and he should know.
A Nashville fugitive has surrendered in the shooting death of another man earlier this month.
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.
Vanderbilt University reported a female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall on Monday.
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.
I'm sure you've heard the terms Sebum, white blood cells, bacteria, and dead skin cells, but how do these four form the perfect storm that becomes a pimple or zit?
Vanderbilt University reported a female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall on Monday.
A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.
