Proposed soccer stadium could bring big changes to fairgrounds

Big changes could be coming to the Nashville fairgrounds.

Last year, the city released plans for a 50-acre greenspace along the east side of the property. Now, the MLS2Nashville ownership group has proposed a 30,000-seat soccer stadium to be built on the hill next to the speedway.

District 17 Councilman Colby Sledge is a proponent of renovating the fairgrounds, he just wants to make sure the changes won’t hurt the existing flea markets, races and the state fair.

“I think the stadium could be a really interesting addition to the neighborhood,” Sledge told News 4. “We have to see what kind of benefit it would bring but it would potentially be an asset to the neighborhood.”

Sledge is working with the Metro Parks department on developing Fair Park, which would include 1.3 miles of greenway, eight athletic fields and a dog park along Craighead Street. The park would include more than 200 permanent parking spaces and over 1,000 temporary parking spaces.

News 4 spoke with several homeowners in the area surrounding the fairgrounds. Their biggest concern is traffic and parking.

“Nobody is going to be able to get up and down through here, there won’t be any place to park,” said Oliver Jackson. “When they have a flea market everybody takes up every street through here.”

More information about parking for the proposed soccer stadium could be coming from the city in the next few months. Major League Soccer is set to announce whether Nashville will be granted an expansion team by the end of the year.

