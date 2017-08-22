Day care dilemma: Nashville's growth causes child care crisis

You already know 100 people are moving to Nashville every day, but you might not know it's creating a child care crisis.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, doctors have seen a significant increase in the number of babies being born.

Going forward they're expecting 430 births a month.

When the parents go back to work, all those newborns will need day care, but getting that care is bringing the adults to tears.

"A couple of places I've called say they have a year waiting list and things like that which is ridiculous," said expecting mother Aaliyah Bonner.

"There were no spots available," said new mother Lakeisha Robinson.

Most day cares in Nashville are full and the wait lists are long.

Parents who want their kids at Children First will have to wait at least a year.

The wait list for Montessori Centre is typically a year but can be up to two years.

The Blakemore Children's Center has parents waiting as long as two and a half years.

"How big of a problem is it?" News 4 asked.

"It's tremendous. And as Nashville grows, it's bigger and bigger," said Bonnie Spear, director of Blakemore Children's Center.

So what's a parent to do? Spear said if you're even thinking about conception, you need to get on several wait lists.

"You can get on a minimum of three wait lists, a minimum, because even if a program tells you, 'Yes we will have a spot for your child next month,' if a sibling comes along, generally you would get bumped for that sibling," Spear said.

Gone are the days where parents can be choosy about their care.

"And if you're not happy with that, you stay on the other lists and you move your child when you get the opportunity," Spear said.

So with all this baby business to be had, aren't new day cares opening left and right? After all, the going rates are anywhere from $200 to $300 per child per week.

The answer is no.

Nashville day cares are actually disappearing. Recently, the city lost four, with some closing in the lower socioeconomic neighborhoods where day cares are needed the most.

"It's very devastating and it kind of makes you feel like, is this not important? Our children are our future. Having this available for them, it just seems like a necessity as opposed to something that's going away," Robinson said.

Because many parents can't afford the high prices, their care ends up subsidized.

Couple that with Tennessee's strict regulations and not only is making a profit challenging, so is providing good wages to well-educated employees.

"The hourly wage is comparable to, in many ways, to McDonald's or Burger King for starting," Spear said.

"I mean, I know people who have called 50 different day care centers to find a place to have their kids come in," said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Lehman is working to reduce expenses and create sustainable business models for day care owners.

They're doing everything from creating template employee handbooks, and cook books with easy, nutritious recipes, to creating a shared financial office.

"You're not going to get people to go into this business if it's an untenable business model and they see other centers closing," Lehman said.

Still, Lehman and the day care owners News 4 spoke to don't yet see a light at the end of the tunnel.

"People need to really realize this isn't going away, it's only getting worse," Spear said.

They said even if you don't have kids and aren't planning on having any, the day care dilemma is a problem that affects everyone.

"We as a community cannot afford to have these parents dropping out or having to quit work, and we cannot afford having our young children from age zero to three be sitting in front of a TV and not learning their colors and numbers and how to play well with others and all the other lessons we learn in those early years," Lehman said.

To help, the Community Foundation created a website where parents can get information about 266 local day cares.

Additionally, the state has a website where you can search for day cares by zip code and learn about their ratings and history.

