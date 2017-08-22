Council member recommends sensitivity training for election administrator

After the News 4 I-Team investigated accusations a Davidson County Election Commission administrator made inappropriate comments to employees, a Metro councilwoman’s assessment states Jeff Roberts lacks appropriate judgment when it comes to communicating with staff.

The I-Team reported in June that an employee claimed Roberts compared a black employee to a monkey.

Roberts told the I-Team he didn’t remember saying that.

Roberts also hired a personal friend to be the HR director, even though he had little to no experience.

The councilwoman is recommending Roberts attend cultural sensitivity classes, and if his behavior doesn’t improve, that he should resign or be removed from his position.

Councilwoman Karen Johnson's memo.

