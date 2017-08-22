Dr. Oz talks health care in Nashville

Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Nashville on Tuesday to talk about health care.

The TV host and health advocate said Nashville is the health care capitol of the country, and he should know.

Oz is focused on disease management and patient coaching. He said he wants to start a discussion about what people need and find solutions to health care issues across the country.

He added we need to take matters into our own hands when it comes to health.

“If you’re worried about health care policy in America, forget about Washington. We won’t win it there. We will win it in our homes, living rooms and workplaces,” Oz said.

Oz is one of the founders of a firm known as Sharecare. They have offices in Franklin.

