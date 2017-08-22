Fugitive surrenders in Nashville shooting death

A Nashville fugitive has surrendered in the shooting death of another man earlier this month.

Robert Richards is accused of shooting and killing Jonathan Cheers and wounding Treon Bright in the Cumberland View public housing development on Aug. 12.

Police said Richards, 25, surrendered to officers in downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

Richards is being held on a $150,000 bond.

