Sexual assault reported inside Vanderbilt dorm room

Vanderbilt University reported a female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall on Monday.

The university sent out an email to the campus community on Tuesday reporting the assault made to the Vanderbilt University Police Department.

In the security notice, the university reminded students that:

Sexual assault does not just occur between strangers

Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of the sexual encounter

The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent

A person who is asleep or mentally or physically incapacitated, either through the effect of drugs or alcohol or for any other reason, is not capable of giving valid consent

Sexual assault is a crime

