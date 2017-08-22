Waverly man finds rare spider while gardening

What started as a normal, summer afternoon in the garden turned into a day of rare discovery for a Waverly man.

After carefully capturing an odd, hairy spider, he came across, Joseph Prasnikar and his friend, Hallie Gerber, set out to identify the creature.

After tons of internet research, they knew it was a rare find but didn't land on a specific species. That's when he reached out to the News 4 team for help.

We got in touch with a local insect and spider expert, Dr. Steven Murphree at Belmont University, for help identifying Prasnikar's new pet.

"The spider...is one of our native [Ravine] Trapdoor Spiders whose scientific name is Cyclocosmia truncata," Murphree explained. "These unique spiders belong to a primitive group of spiders called mygalomorphs, which also includes the tarantulas.The fangs (chelicerae) of mygalomorphs swing down in the front rather than from the sides as in most other spiders."

The rare species, which is native to Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, burrow in the banks of ravines -- they're also incredibly difficult to find.

"This species, like other trapdoor spiders in Tennessee, live in a well-camouflaged burrow with a trap-door lid; usually the burrow is found on the slopes of wooded ravines," Murphree said.

Becuase it was found in late summer, Murphree believes Prasnikar stumbled upon a "wandering male" in search of a mate, since the insect's "pedipalps," or pinchers, were not visible. He said females, which burrow in the ground, are usually only found when there is a digging disturbance in their habitat.

"When an insect comes by, the spider lunges out and pulls its prey inside its burrow," Murphree explained. "Another interesting feature of this species is its truncated abdomen -- this plate, which looks a little like a smiley face, is thick and has evolved to protect them from mud dauber and spider wasps that paralyze spiders with their stings and use them to feed their young."

While this rare, hairy creature might be all smiles, they are a predatory species other insects would not be so lucky to come across.

Luckily, besides some minor pain or swelling, Ravine Trapdoor Spider bites are not dangerous or poisonous to humans. And since they're so rare -- you likely won't happen upon one in your garden any time soon!

