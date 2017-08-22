Auction to sell assets belonging to man who pleaded guilty in $43M investment scheme

Federal authorities will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss details of a fraud case in White County.

Many in a community thought they could trust a familiar face with their life savings. Now, the man has pleaded guilty in federal court in a $43-million investment scheme.

An auction will be held later this month for the seized items. (WSMV)

The U.S. Marshals provided this image of one of the items up for auction. (Source: U.S. Marshals)

Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.

Jeffery Gentry was charged with wire fraud and money laundering last month for allegedly losing more than $10 million of his investors' money.

Gentry, 40, owned and operated Gentry Brothers Tractor Supply and Gentry Auto in Sparta, TN.

According to federal prosecutors, Gentry would promise high rates of return on investments, which he claimed was used to buy farm-related equipment. Instead, prosecutors said he was using the money to support his lifestyle, buying real estate and cars.

Gentry is accused of lying to investors, some of which included friends and family members, that he was winning contracts from several states, including Tennessee.

According to investigators, Gentry was able to raise $43 million from more than 50 investors. He also reportedly took more than $365,000 in investor funds from the tractor supply business and used it to open a used car lot.

Gentry pleaded guilty to his charges on Aug. 10.

The U.S. Marshals will be holding a live auction to sell tractors, trucks, trailers, farm equipment and other tools belonging to Gentry Tractor Supply. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 759 Millers Point Rd. in Sparta.

A public preview will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Interested parties can bid ahead of time on selected lots at this website. Pre-bidding will end at 2 p.m. Friday.

"It's not every day that the U.S. Marshals hold a live auction to liquidate a tractor supply store," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Danny Shelton in a news release. "We're hoping that people will come out to Sparta on Saturday for some potential good deals. The Marshals’ goal is to sell absolutely everything, so that the net proceeds from the sale of these, and eventually Jeffery Gentry's other assets, can be returned to the more than 50 victims of his $43 million fraud scheme."

Click here to view the full list of items on the auction website.

