Auction to sell assets belonging to man who pleaded guilty in $43M investment scheme

A Tennessee business owner has been charged in a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
A Tennessee business owner has been charged in a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
Many in a community thought they could trust a familiar face with their life savings. Now, the man has pleaded guilty in federal court in a $43-million investment scheme.More >>
Many in a community thought they could trust a familiar face with their life savings. Now, the man has pleaded guilty in federal court in a $43-million investment scheme.More >>
Federal authorities will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss details of a fraud case in White County.More >>
Federal authorities will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss details of a fraud case in White County.More >>
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More >>
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to get a young girl to inappropriately touch him while in the waiting room at a doctor's office in Nashville.More >>
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to get a young girl to inappropriately touch him while in the waiting room at a doctor's office in Nashville.More >>
A bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning for Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center, according to police.More >>
A bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning for Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center, according to police.More >>
Thirteen batches of mosquitoes in Davidson County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.More >>
Thirteen batches of mosquitoes in Davidson County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.More >>
According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.More >>
According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.More >>
One of the big decisions the Predators left on the table after last season was who will sing the national anthem at future home games.More >>
One of the big decisions the Predators left on the table after last season was who will sing the national anthem at future home games.More >>
A CSX worker was hit by a train in Nashville on Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m., which was during the total solar eclipse.More >>
A CSX worker was hit by a train in Nashville on Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m., which was during the total solar eclipse.More >>
While much of Middle Tennessee was looking up at the sky on Monday afternoon, one Nashville couple was busy welcoming a new life.More >>
While much of Middle Tennessee was looking up at the sky on Monday afternoon, one Nashville couple was busy welcoming a new life.More >>
Former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will be in court Tuesday. Moreland filed a motion two weeks ago to have his monitoring device removed while he is under house arrest.More >>
Former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will be in court Tuesday. Moreland filed a motion two weeks ago to have his monitoring device removed while he is under house arrest.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >>
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >>
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >>
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
I’m sure you’ve heard the terms Sebum, white blood cells, bacteria, and dead skin cells, but how do these four form the perfect storm that becomes a pimple or zit?More >>
I’m sure you’ve heard the terms Sebum, white blood cells, bacteria, and dead skin cells, but how do these four form the perfect storm that becomes a pimple or zit?More >>
A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.More >>
A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.More >>
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.More >>
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.More >>
A Nolensville woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man in Franklin earlier this year.More >>
A Nolensville woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man in Franklin earlier this year.More >>
Charles Shear, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandi Shear.More >>
Charles Shear, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandi Shear.More >>
A CSX worker was hit by a train in Nashville on Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m., which was during the total solar eclipse.More >>
A CSX worker was hit by a train in Nashville on Monday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 p.m., which was during the total solar eclipse.More >>