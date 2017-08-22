Man accused of asking girl to inappropriately touch him while in waiting room

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to get a young girl to inappropriately touch him while in the waiting room at a doctor's office in Nashville.

Steven D. Little, 61, was arrested on Monday night for attempted aggravated sexual battery.

The incident happened on June 6.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw Little whispering to the 5-year-old victim while she was coloring. The girl told police that the man asked her to touch his genitals.

The child's mother said she saw Little grab his groin area, which is when she jumped out of her chair and shouted at him.

Little's bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

