Human case of West Nile Virus reported in Davidson County

Thirteen batches of mosquitoes in Davidson County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were trapped all over the city, including locations ranging from Antioch to Green Hills to East Nashville.

Officials said one person was infected in Davidson County just last week, but the person is expected to recover.

Crews began trapping the mosquitoes in May. They were sent to the Tennessee Department of Health for testing.

Below is the full list of areas where mosquitoes were found that tested positive:

Antioch - Near the intersection of Edge O Lake Drive and Murfreesboro Pike

Green Hills - Near the intersection of Woodlawn Drive and Estes Road

Old Hickory - Near the intersection of Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue

Hermitage - Near the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Highland View Drive

Hermitage - Near the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Albany Drive

Donelson - Near the intersection of Donelson Pike and Lakeland Drive

Madison - Near the intersection of Neelys Bend Road and Gallatin Pike South

Goodlettsville - Near the intersection of Gallatin Pike North and Alta Loma Road

East Nashville - Near the intersection of Eastland Avenue and Preston Drive

East Nashville - Near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Gallatin Pike

West Nashville - Near the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Avenue

South Nashville - Near the intersection of Polk Avenue and Nolensville Pike

Waverly/Belmont - Near the intersection of 12 Avenue South and Acklen Avenue

Staff members with the Metro Public Health Department will be visiting the affected areas this week to pass out educational materials and monitor standing water.

Employees will be applying a granular larvicide in the spots where they find mosquito larvae.

Here are a couple reminders to keep your family safe:

Limit your time outdoors at dusk and nighttime

Wear repellent that is approved by the CDC (products contain DEET, picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus)

Wear shoes, socks and long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn

Make sure windows and doors have screens that are in good shape

Reduce standing water in your yard, which serves as breeding grounds for mosquitoes

Aerate ornamental pools (or stock them with Gambusia fish)

Cut back overgrown vegetation

Davidson County residents that are experiencing mosquito issues can call 615-340-5660 to schedule a visit from the pest management staff. The employee will inspect the property, give advice about control and prevention, check for standing water and apply larvicide (if needed).

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.