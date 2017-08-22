Mockingbird's Passionfruit & Aji amarillo Ceviche

Passionfruit & Aji amarillo Ceviche
Yield 2 cups vinaigrette, feeds 8
Ingredients
For the vinaigrette:
240 g coconut milk
120 g passion fruit puree
6 ml fish sauce
30 ml worcestershire
25 g Aji amarillo, pureed
4 dashes MB hot sauce
½ ea serrano, minced
For the ceviche:
3 ears corn, grilled, off the cob
1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered or smaller
1 lb very fresh fish, well chilled
1 lb shrimp, cleaned and out of their shell
a/n lime juice
a/n orange juice
1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
a/n tortilla chips
Method
For the vinaigrette, place all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt
and pepper, reserve. Cut the fish and shrimp into manageable bite sized pieces, about ½"
square. Place the fish and shrimp in a bowl and cover with lime juice and a splash of OJ. Place
the seafood in the refrigerator and let them hang out for 5-10 minutes, until the fish is opaque
and 'cooked'. Drain the seafood and transfer to a bowl, toss with the vinaigrette and mix in the
corn and cherry tomatoes. Top with salt and pepper, and scatter the jalapeno over the top serve
with corn chips.