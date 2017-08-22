Mockingbird's Passionfruit & Aji amarillo Ceviche

Passionfruit & Aji amarillo Ceviche

Yield 2 cups vinaigrette, feeds 8

Ingredients

For the vinaigrette:

240 g coconut milk

120 g passion fruit puree

6 ml fish sauce

30 ml worcestershire

25 g Aji amarillo, pureed

4 dashes MB hot sauce

½ ea serrano, minced

For the ceviche:

3 ears corn, grilled, off the cob

1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered or smaller

1 lb very fresh fish, well chilled

1 lb shrimp, cleaned and out of their shell

a/n lime juice

a/n orange juice

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

a/n tortilla chips

Method

For the vinaigrette, place all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt

and pepper, reserve. Cut the fish and shrimp into manageable bite sized pieces, about ½"

square. Place the fish and shrimp in a bowl and cover with lime juice and a splash of OJ. Place

the seafood in the refrigerator and let them hang out for 5-10 minutes, until the fish is opaque

and 'cooked'. Drain the seafood and transfer to a bowl, toss with the vinaigrette and mix in the

corn and cherry tomatoes. Top with salt and pepper, and scatter the jalapeno over the top serve

with corn chips.