Bomb threat called in for high school, justice center in Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

A bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning for Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center, according to police.

The threatening phone call was received by a dispatcher in Metro Nashville.

The justice center, which houses the Smyrna Police Department and the courthouse, was searched and is back open for business.

A representative for Rutherford County Schools said the school has returned to normal operations after a brief precautionary period. 

