Bomb threat called in for high school, justice center in Smyrna

A bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning for Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center, according to police.

The threatening phone call was received by a dispatcher in Metro Nashville.

The justice center, which houses the Smyrna Police Department and the courthouse, was searched and is back open for business.

A representative for Rutherford County Schools said the school has returned to normal operations after a brief precautionary period.

Brief code yellow this A.M. at Smyrna High while law enforcement investigated bomb threat, which was NOT credible. Call to parents underway — RC Schools (@rucoschools) August 22, 2017

