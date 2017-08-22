News 4's Rudy Kalis chosen as celebrity judge for Predators national anthem singer auditions

One of the big decisions the Predators left on the table after last season was who will sing the national anthem at future home games.

The team invited all of Nashville to apply to fill the open position.

The process began with an online application. Eleven finalists were chosen to perform in front of a live audience and celebrity judges to see who will move onto the next round.

News 4's Rudy Kalis was chosen to serve as a celebrity judge during Thursday's auditions.

This is part of the Predators' open house, which is will be happening between 5 and 8 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. Fans will be able to buy season tickets, enjoy free popcorn and drinks, play street hockey and take tours of the arena. Visitors will also be able to check out renovations to the team locker room.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m., fans can meet the Predators broadcast team and get autographs at the Fox Sports Tennessee Zone.

The national anthem auditions will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to watch the performances.

The judges will pick four finalists, who will all perform during the Predators' preseason games. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite singer online.

The singer who receives the most votes will perform at select home games throughout the upcoming season, including the home opener on Oct. 5. The contestants who come in second and third place will act as fill-ins.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.