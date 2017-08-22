CSX worker injured in incident during solar eclipse

A CSX employee was reportedly hit by a train in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m., which was during the total solar eclipse.

It's still unclear if the eclipse played a role in the accident.

The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated, but it's not clear how serious this person's injuries are.

