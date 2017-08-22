CSX worker injured in incident during solar eclipse - WSMV Channel 4

CSX worker injured in incident during solar eclipse

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A CSX employee was reportedly hit by a train in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the rail yard off Sidco Drive around 1:30 p.m., which was during the total solar eclipse.

It's still unclear if the eclipse played a role in the accident.

The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated, but it's not clear how serious this person's injuries are.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.