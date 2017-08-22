Hearing scheduled for former Davidson County judge to discuss ankle monitor

Former General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will be in court Tuesday.

Moreland filed a motion two weeks ago to have his monitoring device removed while he is under house arrest.

Moreland's attorney argues he has complied with the conditions of his release and that the monitor is not necessary.

Prosecutors claim the former Davidson County judge has not been following all of the rules imposed upon him. They claim Moreland has contacted the presiding judge, Gale Robinson, on multiple occasions.

Moreland is expected to go to trial next year on federal charges that he tried to bribe and frame a witness.

Moreland's arrest came after an extensive I-Team investigation.

The hearing is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

