Former Davidson County judge will continue to wear monitoring device

A Nashville fugitive has surrendered in the shooting death of another man earlier this month.More >>
A Nashville fugitive has surrendered in the shooting death of another man earlier this month.More >>
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >>
After a Waverly man carefully captured an odd, hairy spider in his garden and had no luck identifying it on the 'web,' he reached out to News 4 for help. Now we've got all the 'hairy' details.More >>
Vanderbilt University reported a female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall on Monday.More >>
Vanderbilt University reported a female student was sexually assaulted by a male student inside a residence hall on Monday.More >>
Former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will remain on house confinement after a hearing on Tuesday in federal court.More >>
Former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will remain on house confinement after a hearing on Tuesday in federal court.More >>
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More >>
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to get a young girl to inappropriately touch him while in the waiting room at a doctor's office in Nashville.More >>
A man was arrested after allegedly trying to get a young girl to inappropriately touch him while in the waiting room at a doctor's office in Nashville.More >>
A bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning for Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center, according to police.More >>
A bomb threat was called in Tuesday morning for Smyrna High School and the Smyrna Justice Center, according to police.More >>
Thirteen batches of mosquitoes in Davidson County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.More >>
Thirteen batches of mosquitoes in Davidson County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.More >>
According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.More >>
According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
A two-month-old baby boy has died after being mauled to death by the family dog.More >>
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >>
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
Federal authorities will be auctioning off the assets belonging to a man who pleaded guilty to a $43 million investment scheme.More >>
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >>
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
I’m sure you’ve heard the terms Sebum, white blood cells, bacteria, and dead skin cells, but how do these four form the perfect storm that becomes a pimple or zit?More >>
I’m sure you’ve heard the terms Sebum, white blood cells, bacteria, and dead skin cells, but how do these four form the perfect storm that becomes a pimple or zit?More >>
A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.More >>
A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.More >>
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.More >>
Millions of people across the country were looking up and taking in Monday's remarkable solar eclipse. The event was especially amazing near Banner, Wyoming where NASA captured the International Space Station and moon simultaneously passing in front of the sun.More >>
According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.More >>
According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.More >>
A Nolensville woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man in Franklin earlier this year.More >>
A Nolensville woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man in Franklin earlier this year.More >>