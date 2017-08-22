Former Davidson County judge will continue to wear monitoring device

Former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland will remain on house confinement after a hearing on Tuesday in federal court.

A federal judge ruled that Moreland would continue to wear an electronic monitoring device while awaiting trial next year.

Moreland has been wearing the device since being released from custody after his arrest on charges that he attempted to bribe and frame a witness.

Moreland’s arrest came after an extensive News 4 I-Team investigation.

In motions filed before the hearing, Moreland's attorney argued he complied with the conditions of his release and that the monitor is not necessary.

Prosecutors claimed the former Davidson County judge has not been following all of the rules imposed upon him. They claim Moreland has contacted the presiding judge, Gale Robinson, on multiple occasions.

