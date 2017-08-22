Police working to ID suspect in Putnam County burglary - WSMV Channel 4

Police working to ID suspect in Putnam County burglary

Police release this photo of the suspect and his vehicle. (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office) Police release this photo of the suspect and his vehicle. (Source: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Authorities in Putnam County are asking for help finding a burglary suspect.

Police are hoping the public may recognize the suspect's silver Chrysler 200.

The driver of the vehicle broke into a home on Morgan Haney Road on Monday.

The man's car has a front black license plate with an orange T on the front.

The suspect is a white man with short dark hair. He may be wearing a baseball cap with a Russell athletic logo. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Chad Martin at 931-528-8484.

