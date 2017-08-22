Humphreys County man accused of killing wife - WSMV Channel 4

Humphreys County man accused of killing wife

Charles Shear (Source: Waverly Police Department) Charles Shear (Source: Waverly Police Department)
A Humphreys County man is behind bars, accused of killing his wife.

Charles Shear, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brandi Shear.

Police went to the couple's home on Curtis Drive on Sunday after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found 22-year-old Brandi Shear dead inside her car in the driveway.

Police said the couple had been shooting at each other. No one else was injured.

Charles Shear is being held at the Humphreys County jail on $300,000 bond.

