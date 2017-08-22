Apps claim to help fight bullying on social media

Social media often allows people to post anonymous, demeaning and hurtful messages, but now, there are some high-tech solutions that can help fight bullying.

Joshua Boyd, founder of Computer Pros, said two of the more popular apps out right now are Speak Up and ReThink.

Speak Up allows students to attach a photo of the incident or a screenshot of the text or post without revealing the source.

"A lot of kids, they just don't want to report it because they worry about retaliation. Well, with this type of app, it allows you to anonymously report incidents so that way, people can be held accountable," Boyd said.

There's a dashboard that keeps a record of all incidents and allows administrators to message students while preserving the students' anonymity.

This app is interactive with administrators, so your child's school would have to be onboard with the program.

Another app, called ReThink, has you download its keyboard onto your phone.

"Whenever your child starts to type something that is not appropriate or hateful or whatever, It'll actually stop them. It'll pop up a little window and prompt them and say, 'Are you sure you really want to send this?'" Boyd said.

The app boasts impressive results on its website, claiming the app limits about 93 percent of all hateful language that would have been sent.

Click the links below for more information on these apps:

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.