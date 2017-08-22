Teenager critically injured in home invasion, shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Teenager critically injured in home invasion, shooting

The home invasion happened at Charter Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The home invasion happened at Charter Village Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

A teenager is in critical condition after a home invasion turned violent early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Rio Vista Drive in Madison around 1:30 a.m.

According to Metro police, three gunmen forced their way inside a unit at the Charter Village Apartments and started shooting.

The 18-year-old victim was hit multiple times.

Police are still working to identify and capture the three gunmen. It's unclear if the suspects ran away or if they had a getaway car.

It's not clear how many people were inside the apartment during the shooting.

