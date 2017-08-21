Nashville baby born just before totality

While much of Middle Tennessee was looking up at the sky on Monday afternoon, one Nashville couple was busy welcoming a new life.

Ryder Strand was born right before totality. His parents said they don’t feel like they missed much.

“He was just supposed to wait until the end of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and he did. And then he kind of held out for hours,” said Jason Strand, Ryder’s father. “I did know it was going on, but this was way more important than any eclipse.”

The parents said they didn’t totally miss the eclipse. They said they watched it on News 4’s special eclipse coverage.

