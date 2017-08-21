Police arrest suspect minutes after Nashville bank robbery - WSMV Channel 4

Police arrest suspect minutes after Nashville bank robbery

Posted: Updated:
David Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD) David Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said David Williams entered SunTrust Bank at 3101 Dickerson Pike around 2:40 p.m. and demanded money from a teller. He allegedly reached across the counter and struggled with the teller over the cash.

Williams ran away but was arrested by a Metro officer minutes later.

Williams, 24, is being held in the Metro Jail and will be charged federally on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.