Police arrest suspect minutes after Nashville bank robbery

Metro police have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery on Monday afternoon.

Police said David Williams entered SunTrust Bank at 3101 Dickerson Pike around 2:40 p.m. and demanded money from a teller. He allegedly reached across the counter and struggled with the teller over the cash.

Williams ran away but was arrested by a Metro officer minutes later.

Williams, 24, is being held in the Metro Jail and will be charged federally on Tuesday.

