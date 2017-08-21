Jeremy Durham sues over health insurance, pension

Former lawmaker Jeremy Durham is suing the state of Tennessee less than a year after being expelled from the legislature.

The former state representative filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the way he was removed from the state House of Representatives was unconstitutional.

Last year, the legislature convened in a special session to address a federal highway funding issue. Lawmakers eventually voted to expel Durham.

An attorney general report accused Durham of sexually harassing 22 women tied to the state legislature.

Durham is asking that his health insurance and pension be reinstated. He lost both after being expelled.

