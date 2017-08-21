Missing Jackson girl found safe, endangered child alert canceled - WSMV Channel 4

Missing Jackson girl found safe, endangered child alert canceled

Tyesha Howard was last seen on Monday morning in Jackson. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Tyesha Howard was last seen on Monday morning in Jackson. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
JACKSON, TN (WSMV) -

An endangered child alert has been canceled after a 13-year-old Jackson girl was found safe on Tuesday.

The Jackson Police Department said Tyesha Howard was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink sock on her right foot and a white sock on her left foot. She also had a dark blue blanket.

The TBI said Tuesday night that Tyesha had been safely recovered.

