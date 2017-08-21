Missing Jackson girl found safe, endangered child alert canceled

Tyesha Howard was last seen on Monday morning in Jackson. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

An endangered child alert has been canceled after a 13-year-old Jackson girl was found safe on Tuesday.

The Jackson Police Department said Tyesha Howard was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink sock on her right foot and a white sock on her left foot. She also had a dark blue blanket.

The TBI said Tuesday night that Tyesha had been safely recovered.

Good news! The Endangered Child Alert out of Jackson is canceled. Tyesha Howard has been safely recovered. pic.twitter.com/O5oKIUaQjK — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 23, 2017

