Endangered child alert issued for missing Jackson teenage girl

An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Jackson Police Department said Tyesha Howard was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink sock on her right foot and a white sock on her left foot. She also had a dark blue blanket.

She was last seen getting into a white Toyota four-door full-size pickup truck with a black bumper guard down the door and a sunroof around 11:30 a.m. at 800 Old Hickory Blvd. in Jackson.

Witnesses said the truck was driven by a black male in his early 20s. He had dreadlocks in two pony tails and a cast on his right foot.

If you have information on Tyesha’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

