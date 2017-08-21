Endangered child alert issued for missing Jackson teenage girl

For the first time in more than 500 years, the skies over Nashville went completely dark in the middle of the day on Monday.More >>
An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
One of the servicemen missing after a crash of a Black Hawk helicopter off the island of Oahu in Hawaii was from Tennessee, Army officials announced on Monday.More >>
A Nolensville woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man in Franklin earlier this year.More >>
Metro police have arrested three juveniles and an adult in connection to three attempted carjackings in East Nashville on Saturday night.More >>
Babies born over the weekend and on Monday at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital were given a special present.More >>
Police say they have arrested two men who they believed robbed people in a downtown Nashville parking lot early Saturday morning.More >>
Many portions of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will be in the path of totality. Below is a list of events where the public can gather to view the eclipse.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More >>
For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >>
Many portions of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will be in the path of totality. Below is a list of events where the public can gather to view the eclipse.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
Today is the day. The eclipse is finally here, and we've waited a long time. But with just a few precious minutes to appreciate the phenomenon, it's important to spend your time wisely. The main spectacle is, of course, the sun and the moon. Watch the sky grow dark as the moon blocks out the sun, but don't miss out on these other amazing experiences you can only witness today during the eclipse. Here's what to look for during the eclipse: 1. A 360-degree sunset Don't stare at the s...More >>
For the first time in more than 500 years, the skies over Nashville went completely dark in the middle of the day on Monday.More >>
Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.More >>
Many drivers may wonder how early they will need to leave Monday to get to work or head to a viewing party to watch the total solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.More >>
