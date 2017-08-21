Nashville soldier missing after helicopter crash in Hawaii

One of the servicemen missing after a crash of a Black Hawk helicopter off the island of Oahu in Hawaii was from Tennessee, Army officials announced on Monday.

The helicopter crashed last Wednesday during a nighttime training exercise.

Search and rescue operations were suspended on Monday and the five missing soldiers are now considered DUSTWUN – duty status – whereabouts unknown.

Sgt. Michael L. Nelson, 30, of Antioch, was a Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with Company A, 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. He has received several medals and was deployed twice to Afghanistan.

Also missing are 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey, 26, of Hope Mills, NC; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian M. Woeber, 41, of Decatur, AL; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen T. Cantrell, 32, of Wichita Falls, TX; and Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam, 33, of Jenkins, KY.

