Woman charged in Franklin crash that killed motorcyclist

A Nolensville woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man in Franklin earlier this year.

The crash happened on May 10 around 5:30 p.m. on East McEwen Drive near Carothers Parkway.

Investigators said Carey McGowan hit Patrick Sturdivant’s motorcycle and then intentionally left the scene.

McGowan, 50, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to exercise due care resulting in the death of another.

McGowan was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Monday and is now free on a $10,000 bond.

