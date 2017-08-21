4 charged in East Nashville attempted carjackings

Metro police have arrested three juveniles and an adult in connection to three attempted carjackings in East Nashville on Saturday night.

Terrence Brown, 14, Dedric Talley, 16, Dalen Curry, 17, and Antwon Trice, 20, are charged with aggravated robbery in one carjacking case. Brown also faces attempted aggravated robbery in another case.

Police said the first carjacking happened at 7:30 p.m. when a man pulled into his driveway on Burrus Street and was approached by two young men at his car door. One of them was armed with a pistol. He handed over his keys before running into a neighbor’s home.

The robbers did not take the car. Police said it may have been because it had a manual transmission.

In the second case, a driver was in his vehicle at Gallatin Pike and Gillock Street around 7:45 p.m. when a group of young men walked in front of him in the street. The driver stopped and one of the young men, who was armed with a pistol, attempted to open his door. The driver was able to accelerate and get away.

About five minutes later, another driver pulled into a driveway on Kirkland Avenue when a group of young men walked onto the property from the street. One of them armed with a pistol demanded her vehicle while another tried to pull her away from the car.

The victim threw her keys into a bush. Police said one of the suspects looked for the keys while another took her purse.

Someone saw what was happening and ran outside. The group then ran away without the vehicle.

Officers later located Brown at the MTA bus stop across from 3410 Gallatin Pike. He was detained for investigation.

Three other young men got on the bus which then headed south on Gallatin Pike. Detectives stopped the bus and the three men were taken into custody.

Police said this investigation is continuing.

