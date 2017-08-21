Newborns given eclipse T-shirts at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

Babies born over the weekend and on Monday at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital were given a special present.

The hospital handed out special T-shirts to commemorate their birthday, which happens to fall near the solar eclipse.

Monday marks the first time Nashville will see a solar eclipse in over 500 years.

