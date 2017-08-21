2 suspects arrested in downtown Nashville robbery

Police say they have arrested two men who they believed robbed people in a downtown Nashville parking lot early Saturday morning.

The two victims, both from Clarksville, had left a downtown bar and were walking through the parking lot at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Broadway around 1:20 a.m.

The victims, ages 25 and 27, told police they saw the suspects standing near a Huyndai Sonata.

According to police, the suspects forced the victims into the car at gunpoint before robbing them.

The victims were released, which is when they called police with the vehicle's tag number.

Police said the car is registered to a woman who lives at an apartment complex on Brick Church Pike. Officers with the Madison Police Precinct spotted the car around 3:30 a.m. in parking lot of the complex.

Richard Maupins, 25, was allegedly driving the vehicle.

Police said his passenger, 23-year-old Dantarius Hancock, ran from the vehicle but was later arrested inside an apartment.

Officers said they found a handgun inside the car.

Both suspects are charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Their bond has been set at $200,000.

