Millions look to the skies to see Great American Eclipse

Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.

News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.

A company set up a tent to sell glasses along 8th Avenue on Thursday. (WSMV)

LIST: Where you can still buy eclipse glasses in Nashville

For the first time in more than 500 years, the skies over Nashville will go completely dark in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

Many portions of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will be in the path of totality. Below is a list of events where the public can gather to view the eclipse.

LIST: Where to view the solar eclipse in Middle TN

Americans are staking out prime viewing spots along a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.

Moon begins blotting out the sun in historic US eclipse

For the first time in more than 500 years, the skies over Nashville will go completely dark in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

The Great American Eclipse will stretch from Salem, OR, to Charleston, SC, passing over much of Kentucky and Tennessee along the way.

Totality begins in Oregon at 12:18 p.m. and ends in South Carolina at 1:46 p.m.

More than a million visitors have come to the area for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

News 4 has crews across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. From noon to 4 p.m., we’ll be on the air following the eclipse from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

