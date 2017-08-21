Millions look to the skies to see Great American Eclipse - WSMV Channel 4

Millions look to the skies to see Great American Eclipse

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

For the first time in more than 500 years, the skies over Nashville will go completely dark in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

The Great American Eclipse will stretch from Salem, OR, to Charleston, SC, passing over much of Kentucky and Tennessee along the way.

Totality begins in Oregon at 12:18 p.m. and ends in South Carolina at 1:46 p.m.

More than a million visitors have come to the area for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

