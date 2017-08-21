Heavy crowds expected at BNA on Tuesday after eclipse - WSMV Channel 4

Heavy crowds expected at BNA on Tuesday after eclipse

Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.

According to airport officials, nearly 25,000 passengers are scheduled to depart BNA on Tuesday. That’s about 7,000 more than a typical day.

The airport shared some tips for travelers on Tuesday, including arrive at the airport at least two hours early and check your flight status before heading to the airport.

