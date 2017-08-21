Heavy crowds expected at BNA on Tuesday after eclipse

Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.

According to airport officials, nearly 25,000 passengers are scheduled to depart BNA on Tuesday. That’s about 7,000 more than a typical day.

The airport shared some tips for travelers on Tuesday, including arrive at the airport at least two hours early and check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Happy #EclipseDay! Traveling out of BNA tomorrow? Be prepared for heavy passenger volume and longer security screening lines. #Eclipse2017 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.