LIST: Where to view the solar eclipse in Middle TN

After over 500 years, Nashville will experience its first visible solar eclipse since 1478 on Monday afternoon.

Many portions of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will be in the path of totality.

Below is a list of events planned across the Midstate where the public can view the eclipse.

EVENTS IN NASHVILLE

Adventure Science Center - Free viewing party with over 80 hands-on activity booths and live music performances. Gates open at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.

Bicentennial Capitol Mall - Free event will include live music, interactive art displays and other activities. Click here for more information.

City Winery - Visitors can watch the eclipse from one of two second-story patios at the venue. Click here for more information.

Eclipse party with Clifford the Big Red Dog - Holiday Inn Nashville at Vanderbilt (2613 West End Ave) - Event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Frist Center - Guests are invited to watch the solar eclipse on the center's front porch on Broadway. Visitors who show their eclipse glasses will receive free admission. Click here for more information.

Fontanel - Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 102.9 The Buzz will be broadcasting Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album in entirety. Free viewing glasses will be given out while supplies last. Click here for more information.

Grand Ole Opry - Total Eclipse Plaza Party will begin at 11 a.m. Guests will be able to enjoy live music and food and drinks. Click here for more information.

The Hermitage - Free solar eclipse tailgate on the grounds of The Hermitage. The first 2,000 guests will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses. The field will open at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Howl at the Moon Music Festival - Thompson Place at 3453 W Hamilton Ave. - Event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35. Click here for more information.

Metro Parks - Click here for more information about where and how to view the solar eclipse in parks across the city.

Nashville Public Library - Several events planned are across several locations. Click here for more information.

Nashville Shores - The wavepool will be open from noon until 4 p.m. Admission is $9.99 plus tax per person. The first 1,000 guests will receive free solar eclipse glasses. Click here for more information.

Nashville Zoo - Guests will be asked to record animal behaviors during the eclipse. The event is included with zoo admission. First 5,000 guests will receive free solar eclipse glasses. Click here for more information.

Tennessee State University - Free events open to the public planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hale Stadium on the main campus and at the Avon Williams campus. Thousands are expected to attend. Click here for more information.

Trevecca Nazarene University - Event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Great Lawn. Click here for more information.

Union Station Hotel - Tickets are $65 for adults and $30 for children. Click here for more information.

Cheekwood - SOLD OUT

First Tennessee Park - SOLD OUT

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS LAKES

Visitors can view the eclipse at these locations for free at the following locations:

Lake Barkley: Tailwater Right Bank Day Use Area - Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 35 seconds - 8439 U.S. Highway 62 West, Kuttawa, KY 42055

Cheatham Lake: Right Bank Day Use Area - Duration of totality: 1 minute, 51 seconds - 1798 Cheatham Dam Rd., Ashland City, TN 37015

Old Hickory Lake: Laguardo Recreation Area - Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 35 seconds - 7609 Highway 109 North, Lebanon, TN 37087

Old Hickory Lake: Rockland Recreation Area - Duration of Totality: 2 minutes, 31 seconds - 5 Power Plant Rd., Hendersonville, TN 37075.

J. Percy Priest Lake: Stones River Greenway - Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 15 seconds - 3778 Bell Rd., Hermitage, TN 37076

Cordell Hull Lake: Defeated Creek Day Use Area - Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 35 seconds - 140 Marina Lane, Carthage, TN 37030.

Cordell Hull Lake: Donaldson Park (also near Dale Hollow Lake) - Duration of totality: 1 minute, 1 seconds - 1110 Jackson St., Celina, TN 38551

Center Hill Lake: Center Hill Dam - Duration of totality: 2 minutes, 35 seconds - 270 Lancaster Rd, Lancaster, TN 38569

ADAMS, TN

Red River Campground - 8002 Old Hwy 41 N

Dr. Jim Span, the chief NASA eclipse scientist in Huntsville, will be giving a presentation leading up to the eclipse. There will be music, tubing and general festivities.

BELLE MEADE, TN

Belle Meade Plantation - 110 Leake Ave.

Family friendly event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Festivities will include arts and crafts and eclipse glasses will be provided. Tickets are required. Click here for more information.

BRENTWOOD, TN

The City of Brentwood is not hosting an official watch party, but officials have released a list of viewing spots.

Maryland Way Park - 5055 Maryland Way

Powell Park l - Corner of Virginia Way and Granny White Pike

Granny White Park - 610 Granny White Pike

The Brentwood Library - 8109 Concord Rd.

Eddy Arnold Amphitheatre at Crockett Park - 1500 Volunteer Parkway

CLARKSVILLE, TN

Clarksville Regional Airport - 200 Airport Rd. Free event will be held from noon until 3 p.m.

Roxy Regional Theatre - 1550 Hazelwood Rd. Event will be hosted at the 18-acre home of Dr. John and Cathy Stanton. The venue has large open fields with unobstructed views of the sky. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eclipse glasses will be provided. Tickets are $50. Click here for more information.

GALLATIN, TN

The Gallatin Eclipse Encounter

Triple Creek Park - Champion Dr.

Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Includes group yoga session, live music and vendors. Click here for ticket information.

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN

Get Eclipsed in Goodlettsville

Moss Wright Park - 745 Caldwell Dr.

Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eventgoers will get free glasses to view the eclipse. Partial eclipse begins at 11:58 a.m. Click here for more information.

KELLY, KY

The Kelly Little Green Men Days Festival - 7490 Old Madisonville Rd.

The festival will have arts and crafts booths, food and live music. Parking is $5. Click here for more information.

LA VERGNE, TN

Public Library - 5063 Murfreesboro Rd.

Event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Solar eclipse glasses will be provided to those in attendance.

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES

100 Van Morgan Dr. Golden Pond, KY 42211

Click here for a list of viewing areas.



LYNCHBURG, TN

Moon Pie General Store - 187 Main St.

The store will have survival kits, eclipse glasses and T-shirts up for sale.

MT. JULIET, TN

Charlie Daniels Park - 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy

Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Will include vendors, food and fun activities.

MURFREESBORO, TN

Middle Tennessee State University

The Department of Physics and Astronomy and the College of Basic and Applied Sciences are hosting a special viewing event on campus from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for the eclipse. The event will include live music and a science show featuring professors. Glasses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for more information.

PORTLAND, TN

Richland Park - 303 Portland Blvd. (Food, restrooms, playground, eclipse T-shirts while supplies last, free parking)

Meadowbrook Park - 700 S. Broadway (Restrooms, playground, free parking)

Days Gone By Museum - 122 Davis St. (Food, restrooms, free parking)

Portland High School - 600 College St. (Viewing location only, free parking)

Bottom View Farm - 185 Wilkerson Lane (Food, restrooms, kids activities, $10 parking)

Portland First Baptist Church - 106 N. Broadway (Viewing location only, free parking)

Portland Church of Christ - 200 N. Russell St. (Viewing location only, free parking)

Liberty Church - 891 College St. (Restrooms, air conditioning, water, Wi-Fi, free parking - limited availability)

The Red Barn at Crafton Farms - 209 Crafton Rd. (Restrooms, $20 parking, first 100 people will receive eclipse glasses)

Second Wind Farm - 2189 Highway 76 (Restrooms, food, $10 parking)

Sumner Crest Winery - 5306 Old Highway 52 (Toast to Totality VIP package is $30, parking is $20



SMYRNA, TN

The Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center - 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East

The free viewing party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eclipse glasses will be provided while supplies last.

WHITE HOUSE, TN

Discover Totality

White House Soccer Complex - 2760 Old Highway 31W

Event begins at 11 a.m. Will include education stations, a "Selfie With the Sun" booth, concessions, live feeds from NASA and other vendors. Click here for more information.

WILSON COUNTY, TN

Wilson County Fair - 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN

The Wilson County Fair is hosting a viewing event for the eclipse. Officials will hand out FREE glasses to the first 10,000 paid visitors. The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. Monday.

