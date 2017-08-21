Driver escapes garbage truck fire on I-65 in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Driver escapes garbage truck fire on I-65 in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The driver was able to escape the fire without injuries. (WSMV) The driver was able to escape the fire without injuries. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A garbage truck caught fire early Monday morning on Interstate 65.

The incident happened on I-65 North near the exit for Briley Parkway around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was able to get out safely. He told police he believes the truck engine caught fire.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver escapes garbage truck fire on I-65 in north NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.