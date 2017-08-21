Driver escapes garbage truck fire on I-65 in north Nashville

The driver was able to escape the fire without injuries. (WSMV)

A garbage truck caught fire early Monday morning on Interstate 65.

The incident happened on I-65 North near the exit for Briley Parkway around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was able to get out safely. He told police he believes the truck engine caught fire.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.