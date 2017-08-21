LIST: School districts closing, opening for solar eclipse

Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
Click to view past coverage of the 2017 Solar Eclipse over Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.More >>
The incident happened on I-65 North near the exit for Briley Parkway around 1:45 a.m. Monday.More >>
The incident happened on I-65 North near the exit for Briley Parkway around 1:45 a.m. Monday.More >>
A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a house in north Nashville.More >>
A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a house in north Nashville.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in East Nashville after a man was shot in the hip. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in East Nashville after a man was shot in the hip. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.More >>
Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.More >>
One of the best places to watch the Great American Solar Eclipse is an hour northwest of Nashville. In Hopkinsville, totality will last two minutes and 40 seconds.More >>
One of the best places to watch the Great American Solar Eclipse is an hour northwest of Nashville. In Hopkinsville, totality will last two minutes and 40 seconds.More >>
TBI issued an AMBER alert for an abducted Memphis child around 10:00 am Sunday. Zion Byrd, a four-year-old black male, was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father. Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.More >>
TBI issued an AMBER alert for an abducted Memphis child around 10:00 am Sunday. Zion Byrd, a four-year-old black male, was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father. Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.More >>
Special agents with the TBI arrested Gilberto Alicea Ortiz, 31, of Dickson County as the person responsible for the death of Yamael Rivera Vializ, which occurred on Saturday. Vializ, 29, was found dead at the 3100 block of Church Street in Burn, Tennessee.More >>
Special agents with the TBI arrested Gilberto Alicea Ortiz, 31, of Dickson County as the person responsible for the death of Yamael Rivera Vializ, which occurred on Saturday. Vializ, 29, was found dead at the 3100 block of Church Street in Burn, Tennessee.More >>
A woman was found dead in Warren County on Pleasant Place Way on August 19.More >>
A woman was found dead in Warren County on Pleasant Place Way on August 19.More >>
The countdown is on. We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities. There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.More >>
The countdown is on. We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities. There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.More >>
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >>
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Many drivers may wonder how early they will need to leave Monday to get to work or head to a viewing party to watch the total solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.More >>
Many drivers may wonder how early they will need to leave Monday to get to work or head to a viewing party to watch the total solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.More >>
Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.More >>
Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.More >>
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >>
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
We're less than two weeks away from the Great American Eclipse. There are a lot of questions and concerns people have about properly viewing this once in a lifetime event.More >>
We're less than two weeks away from the Great American Eclipse. There are a lot of questions and concerns people have about properly viewing this once in a lifetime event.More >>
For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.More >>
For the first time in 99 years, the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun.More >>
Are you ready for the eclipse? Use your astronomical intellect to answer these celestial questionsMore >>
Are you ready for the eclipse? Use your astronomical intellect to answer these celestial questionsMore >>