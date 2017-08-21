LIST: School districts closing, opening for solar eclipse

Several school districts are closing today because of the total solar eclipse that is impacting parts of Middle Tennessee.

News 4 has compiled a list of school districts in the Midstate below.

Bedford County: Closed

Benton County: Closed

Cheatham County: Closed

Clarksville-Montgomery County: Closed

Clay County: Open

Coffee County: Open

Cumberland County: Open

Metro Nashville Public Schools (Davidson County): Closed

Decatur County: Closed

Dickson County: Open

Fentress County: Open

Franklin County (TN): Open

Giles County: Open

Grundy County: Closed

Henry County: Open

Hickman County: Closed

Houston County: Closed

Humphreys County: Closed

Jackson County: Closed

Lawrence County: Open

Lewis County: Open

Lincoln County: Open

Macon County: Open

Marshall County: Closed

Maury County: Closed

Moore County: Closed

Overton County: Closed

Perry County: Open

Pickett County: Closed

Putnam County: Closed

Robertson County: Closed

Rutherford County: Closed

Smith County: Closed

Stewart County: Open

Sumner County: Closed

Trousdale County: Open

Warren County: Closed

Williamson County: Open (Franklin Special Schools: Open)

Wilson County: Open (Lebanon Special School District: Open)

