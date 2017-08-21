Police searching for gunman after East Nashville shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Police searching for gunman after East Nashville shooting

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened on Joseph Avenue overnight. (WSMV) The shooting happened on Joseph Avenue overnight. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A shooting investigation is underway in East Nashville after a man was shot in the hip.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Grace Street.

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Police are still working to identify the gunman.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police searching for gunman after East Nashville shootingMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.