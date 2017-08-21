Police searching for gunman after East Nashville shooting

The shooting happened on Joseph Avenue overnight. (WSMV)

A shooting investigation is underway in East Nashville after a man was shot in the hip.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Joseph Avenue and Grace Street.

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Police are still working to identify the gunman.

