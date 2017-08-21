Police: Man threatened roommate with BB gun, barricaded himself inside home

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a house in north Nashville.More >>
One of the best places to watch the Great American Solar Eclipse is an hour northwest of Nashville. In Hopkinsville, totality will last two minutes and 40 seconds.More >>
TBI issued an AMBER alert for an abducted Memphis child around 10:00 am Sunday. Zion Byrd, a four-year-old black male, was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father. Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.More >>
Special agents with the TBI arrested Gilberto Alicea Ortiz, 31, of Dickson County as the person responsible for the death of Yamael Rivera Vializ, which occurred on Saturday. Vializ, 29, was found dead at the 3100 block of Church Street in Burn, Tennessee.More >>
A woman was found dead in Warren County on Pleasant Place Way on August 19.More >>
The countdown is on. We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities. There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning after exiting their car following a wreck on I-65 South near mile marker 86.More >>
Around 1:53 am on Saturday, Clarksville Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Shorehaven Drive. They found two young adults dead from gunshot wounds. The identities or sex of the victims have not been released, and police are still searching for a suspect. Police said more info will be released as the investigation moves forward.More >>
Around 6:00 am Saturday, Murfreesboro PD responded to a crash at the 4800 block of Manchester Pike, just past Joe B. Jackson Parkway. Officers found that it was a single vehicle crash, with the car going off the road and flipping over. One passenger was killed.More >>
Last-minute decisions are throwing a wrench in one school district's eclipse plans.More >>
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >>
Many drivers may wonder how early they will need to leave Monday to get to work or head to a viewing party to watch the total solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.More >>
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Are you ready for the eclipse? Use your astronomical intellect to answer these celestial questionsMore >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.More >>
An Oregon man who watched a solar eclipse in 1963 says the experience left him partially blind in one eye, and now he wants everyone to know the warnings about eye damage during the upcoming eclipse are no joke.More >>
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >>
The countdown is on. We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities. There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.More >>
