Police: Man threatened roommate with BB gun, barricaded himself inside home

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a house in north Nashville.

This all happened when the man allegedly threatened his roommate with a BB gun inside their home on Bullock Avenue.

Police said the suspect took his clothes off and threw a fire extinguisher out of the window.

The suspect refused to come out of the house, and police say he damaged some windows and other items inside the house.

The SWAT team was called. Moments later, they were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

