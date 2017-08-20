Dickson County man charged in homicide arrested in Florida

Special agents with the TBI arrested Gilberto Alicea Ortiz, 31, of Dickson County as the person responsible for the death of Yamael Rivera Vializ, which occurred on Saturday.

Vializ, 29, was found dead at the 3100 block of Church Street in Burn, Tennessee. TBI agents joined with the Burns Police Department to investigate the homicide. Church Street was shut down on Saturday.

Ortiz was arrested in Miami, Florida and is being held there, without bond, as a Fugitive from Justice. He has been charged with one count of Criminal homicide out of Tennessee.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.