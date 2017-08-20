Update: Memphis child found safe after AMBER alert - WSMV Channel 4

Update: Memphis child found safe after AMBER alert

Posted: Updated:
Zion Byrd (Credit TBI) Zion Byrd (Credit TBI)
MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) -

Around 12:00 pm, TBI confirmed that Zion Byrd, 4, of Memphis, was found safe after an AMBER alert was issued. 

TBI issued the alert around 10:00 am Sunday.

Zion was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father.

Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.

It is unclear at this time if this will continue as a criminal investigation, but TBI confirmed that Zion was located and he is safe.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.