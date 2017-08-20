Update: Memphis child found safe after AMBER alert

Around 12:00 pm, TBI confirmed that Zion Byrd, 4, of Memphis, was found safe after an AMBER alert was issued.

TBI issued the alert around 10:00 am Sunday.

Zion was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father.

Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.

It is unclear at this time if this will continue as a criminal investigation, but TBI confirmed that Zion was located and he is safe.

