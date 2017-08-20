AMBER Alert issued for abducted Memphis child

Special agents with the TBI arrested Gilberto Alicea Ortiz, 31, of Dickson County as the person responsible for the death of Yamael Rivera Vializ, which occurred on Saturday. Vializ, 29, was found dead at the 3100 block of Church Street in Burn, Tennessee.More >>
TBI issued an AMBER alert for an abducted Memphis child around 10:00 am Sunday. Zion Byrd, a four-year-old black male, was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father. Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.More >>
A woman was found dead in Warren County on Pleasant Place Way on August 19.More >>
The countdown is on. We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities. There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning after exiting their car following a wreck on I-65 South near mile marker 86.More >>
Around 1:53 am on Saturday, Clarksville Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Shorehaven Drive. They found two young adults dead from gunshot wounds. The identities or sex of the victims have not been released, and police are still searching for a suspect. Police said more info will be released as the investigation moves forward.More >>
Around 6:00 am Saturday, Murfreesboro PD responded to a crash at the 4800 block of Manchester Pike, just past Joe B. Jackson Parkway. Officers found that it was a single vehicle crash, with the car going off the road and flipping over. One passenger was killed.More >>
Last-minute decisions are throwing a wrench in one school district's eclipse plans.More >>
As more Republican leaders denounce President Donald Trump's comments following the racially charged riots in Charlottesville, VA, Democratic leaders are calling on one prominent Tennessee lawmaker speak out using clear terms.More >>
For 16 months, Radnor Towers apartments on Nolensville Pike have been undergoing renovations.More >>
Many drivers may wonder how early they will need to leave Monday to get to work or head to a viewing party to watch the total solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning after exiting their car following a wreck on I-65 South near mile marker 86.More >>
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >>
A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >>
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.More >>
The countdown is on. We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities. There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.More >>
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
More than 150 years after the Civil War ended, the Confederacy is memorialized with statues, monuments and historical markers across the United States.More >>
Around 6:00 am Saturday, Murfreesboro PD responded to a crash at the 4800 block of Manchester Pike, just past Joe B. Jackson Parkway. Officers found that it was a single vehicle crash, with the car going off the road and flipping over. One passenger was killed.More >>
