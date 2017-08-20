AMBER Alert issued for abducted Memphis child

TBI issued an AMBER alert for an abducted Memphis child around 10:00 am Sunday.

Zion Byrd, a four-year-old black male, was abducted by Dominique Nichols, his 27-year-old non-custodial father.

Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with Mississippi plates.

Byrd was last seen wearing a blue Jordan brand shirt and blue jeans. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Byrd or Nichols, you are encouraged to call 911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

