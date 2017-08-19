Man arrested for murder of a Warren County woman

A woman was found dead in Warren County on Pleasant Place Way on August 19.

According to a release, the woman was inside of a storage tote, taped up with signs of trauma. She is believed to be a resident of the address where she was found.

After speaking with deputies, the other resident, Justin A. Denihan, admitted to killing the woman and placing her inside the tote.

Denihan was taken into custody at the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

