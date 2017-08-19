Music City prepares for galactic eclipse party

The countdown is on.

We're less than two days away from the celestial dance in the sky. The Great American Eclipse, and Music City is ramping up its festivities.

There are people traveling from all over the world. Nashville is considered a destination for people coming to view the eclipse.

Nashville knows how to throw a party, and Monday is going to be a party of galactic proportions.

“Right now we're looking at about 90,000 visitors combined, with a spending in the $28 million range,” said Butch Spyridon - president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

Spyridon says in reality, it is a crapshoot knowing exactly many people they're expecting.

He encourages people to make sure they know where they are going to view the eclipse, ahead of time.

“If you're a fan of rooftop bars, Nashville seems to have its share,” said Spyridon. “That's not a bad place to watch the sun go and come.”

If the honky tonks aren't your scene, make your way to the Adventure Science Center.

On Monday, dozens of tents, vendors and food trucks are going to be on hand. As well as, the largest virtual reality experience in Nashville.

Not to mention, plenty of outdoor space, where thousands are expected.

Derrick Rohl with Adventure Science Center said, “This could be, and in most accounts will be the biggest astronomical event our country has ever experienced. We’ve been preparing for this for years here at the science center.”

Across town -- the Total Eclipse of the Park viewing party at First Tennessee Park is sold out.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. the event ends at 2:00 p.m.

And in case you were considering catching a flight…

Spyridon said, "There's nothing coming into the city Sunday and through Monday morning, and there's nothing going out of the city Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning."

In Nashville, the partial phase of the eclipse starts at 11:58 p.m. and totality begins at 1:27 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.