Two young adults found dead after Clarksville shooting

Around 1:53 am on Saturday, Clarksville Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Shorehaven Drive. They found two young adults dead from gunshot wounds. The identities or sex of the victims have not been released, and police are still searching for a suspect. Police said more info will be released as the investigation moves forward.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning after exiting their car following a wreck on I-65S near mile marker 86. It is unknown at this time if the person who was hit was the driver of the car. The person crashed their car, exited the vehicle, and was hit by a white truck. This caused a domino effect, and a yellow Nissan Xterra rear-ended the truck.
Around 6:00 am Saturday, Murfreesboro PD responded to a crash at the 4800 block of Manchester Pike, just past Joe B. Jackson Parkway. Officers found that it was a single vehicle crash, with the car going off the road and flipping over. One passenger was killed.
As more Republican leaders denounce President Donald Trump's comments following the racially charged riots in Charlottesville, VA, Democratic leaders are calling on one prominent Tennessee lawmaker speak out using clear terms.
For 16 months, Radnor Towers apartments on Nolensville Pike have been undergoing renovations.
It's eclipse crunch time, so if you're not sure on a few things, let News 4 try to help.
The athletic director of Brentwood High School has been dismissed from his duties, following an internal investigation into allegations of pay for play on the varsity track team.
Many drivers may wonder how early they will need to leave Monday to get to work or head to a viewing party to watch the total solar eclipse in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.
Officials said a small plane crashed at the Centerville Municipal Airport on Friday afternoon.
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a man in Spring Hill.
News 4 has called around town to find out where you can still buy some glasses - and has learned which businesses are already sold out.
Breastfeeding is normal. That's the message a west Valley photographer and more than two dozen women want to get across in a picture that is making the rounds online.
A man in Arkansas is facing charges after he allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Kevin Forst, 26, is facing a charge of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit content involving a child.
There are five days to go until the total solar eclipse crosses from the west coast to east coast, coming right through Middle Tennessee. For some, the experience brings tales of folklore and religious meaning.
They were father and son. They were first responders on September 11, 2001, and now, their recent deaths are being tied to their heroism on that horrific day, more than 15 years later.
They were father and son. They were first responders on September 11, 2001, and now, their recent deaths are being tied to their heroism on that horrific day, more than 15 years later.
