Two young adults found dead after Clarksville shooting

Around 1:53 am on Saturday, Clarksville Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting on Shorehaven Drive.

They found two young adults dead from gunshot wounds.

The identities or sex of the victims have not been released, and police are still searching for a suspect.

Police said more info will be released as the investigation moves forward.

