Pedestrian hit and killed after exiting car on I-65S

A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday morning after exiting their car following a wreck on I-65 South near mile marker 86.

It is unknown at this time if the person who was hit was the driver of the car. They were transported to the hospital, where they died.

The person exited their car following a crash and was hit by a white truck. This caused a domino effect, and a yellow Nissan Xterra rear-ended the truck.

There were no other reported injuries at this time.

Officers said that I-65S will be shut down between Rosa Parks Blvd and Trinity Lane. TDOT says they expect the wreckage to be cleared around 9:30 am, but it is unclear when the road will reopen.

