Victims identified in deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified in deadly Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The Murfreesboro Police Department has identified the driver who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to police, Benjamin Brenton-Munoz was driving a 1998 Toyota Corolla on the 4800 block of Broad Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

He allegedly drifted out of his lane and went off the road, hitting two mailboxes before overturning his vehicle.

Brenton-Munoz, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 19-year-old Andrea M. Guevara-Reyes, was seriously injured. She was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the FACT team.

