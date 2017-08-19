One dead, one in hospital after fatal crash in Murfreesboro

Around 6:00 am Saturday, Murfreesboro PD responded to a crash at the 4800 block of Manchester Pike, just past Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

Officers found that it was a single vehicle crash, with the car going off the road and flipping over. One passenger was killed. The other passenger was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

The FACT team (fatal team) is investigating the incident and will release more details later.

